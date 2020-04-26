ModernGhanalogo

26.04.2020 Headlines

Akufo-Addo Extends Ban On Public Gathering For Two More Weeks

By News Desk
President Akufo-Addo has extended the ongoing ban on public gatherings for two more weeks.

The ban takes effect tomorrow Monday April 27.

He said this in his 8th address to the nation tonight Sunday April 26.

“The strong consensus…is that the existing measures must be maintained for now until we have a firm grip on the spread of the virus. The consensus is supported by data and science and I am also very much of this view…I have by executive instrument extended by two weeks the ban on public gatherings effective tomorrow, Monday, 1:00 am, April 27, 2020,” he said.

