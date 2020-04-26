Covid-19: Akufo-Addo To Give 8th Address Today

Listen to article

After lifting the partial lockdown, President Akufo-Addo will be addressing the nation tonight Sunday 26th April.

The Ministry of Information has confirmed in a Facebook post today.

This will be his 8th address to the nation on measures put in place by his government to combat the novel coronavirus.

Even though many are not happy about the President decision to lift the partial lockdown particularly at the time the covid-19 cases skyrocket to 1,042, and now at 1,550.

The President subsequently held meetings with stakeholders at the Jubilee House where he said, his decision to lift the partial lockdown was based on several factors backed by sciences.

Considering the disregard for social distancing amidst rising cases, many are hoping for more stricter measures to be announced by the President tonight.

