Covid-19: Recovered Patients Rise To 155 With 21 New Recoveries

Additional 21 people have recovered from the novel Coronavirus infections in Ghana.

This brings to 155, the total number of recoveries in the country.

This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

All those who have recovered are those who were detected through general surveillance.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s case count has risen to 1,550.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 1,347

Ashanti Region – 69

Eastern Region – 57

Oti Region – 17

Central Region – 17

Northern Region – 13

Volta Region – 10

Upper West Region – 8

Upper East Region – 8

North East Region – 2

Western Region – 1

Western North Region – 1

—citinewsroom