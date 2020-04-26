ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.04.2020 Headlines

Covid-19: Recovered Patients Rise To 155 With 21 New Recoveries

By News Desk
Covid-19: Recovered Patients Rise To 155 With 21 New Recoveries
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Additional 21 people have recovered from the novel Coronavirus infections in Ghana.

This brings to 155, the total number of recoveries in the country.

This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

All those who have recovered are those who were detected through general surveillance.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s case count has risen to 1,550.

Regional breakdown

  • Greater Accra Region – 1,347
  • Ashanti Region – 69
  • Eastern Region – 57
  • Oti Region – 17
  • Central Region – 17
  • Northern Region – 13
  • Volta Region – 10
  • Upper West Region – 8
  • Upper East Region – 8
  • North East Region – 2
  • Western Region – 1
  • Western North Region – 1

—citinewsroom

TOP STORIES

Covid-19: Global Death Toll Hits 200,000
4 hours ago

COVID-19: Cases Hit 1,550 With 271 More Cases
4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line