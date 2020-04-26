Gonjaland Mourns Kagbapewura

Listen to article

The Gonja Kingdom today mourns the passing away of Kagbapewura Koduah Gyau Matuweamu II whose sudden demise occurred yesterday in the evening at Buipe.

The late Kagbapewura Matuweamu II was believed to be in the seventies before he passed away leaving behind two wives, children.

The Kagbapewura in Gonja tradition is a prominent chief whose responsibility is to enskin a new Yagbonwura after the demise of the old one.

Traditions dating back to the 16th century do not permit him to set eyes on the Yagbonwura as soon as he enskins him and it is widely believed that if they see each other again, either of them will die but some say it is the Buipewura instead who is not supposed to see the Yagbonwura.

It is for this reason that the Yagbonwura who is the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom is not allowed to catch a glimpse of Buipe even when passing through it for he might see the Kagbapewura.

The late Kagbapewura Koduah enskinned the current Yagbonwura Tuntumba Sulemana Jakpa I in March 2010 after the late Yagbonwura Doshie Bawa joined his ancestors.

Condolences have started pouring in from all over Gonjaland to the Buipewura and the bereaved family.

His remains will be laid to rest at Old Buipe in the Central Gonja District today by Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II.