Amewu Commissions A 330KV/161 Transformer

Minister for Energy, Hon. John-Peter Amewu has commissioned a 330/161kv auto transformer project to help increase the country’s power transmission and supply capacity.

The project, which has been completed three months ahead of schedule was implemented in collaboration with the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO) and Sunon Asogli Power.

In his address, Mr. Peter Amewu explained that the Project was one of the interventions to ensure reliable and continuous power supply, in addition to reducing the congestion that is associated with the rapid development of power generation infrastructure within the Tema Industrial enclave.

“We have gotten to a stage in our country where temporary power outages cannot be tolerated. This therefore places a huge responsibility on managers of the sector to ensure that the lights are kept on at all times, this Project is therefore born out of necessity”, the Minister expounded.

The Minister further mentioned that the Ministry in pursuant to ensuring a reliable power supply to citizens has tasked the Electricity Company of Ghana(ECG) and Northern Electricity Development Corporation(NEDCO) to replace obsolete equipment in the distribution system. “I would appreciate the cooperation of all customers during this exercise, aimed at serving customers better.”