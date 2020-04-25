Allow MMDA'S To Pass Law For Enforcement Of Facemask Wearing — Bureau Of Local Governance

Ever since Covid 19 appears in Ghana, the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, and His government is doing everything humanly possible to help stop the spread of the disease which is very commendable.

Looking at the measures putting in place i.e. movement of individuals, free supply of water, halfway of electricity, social distancing and others, indicating the commitment towards the fight against Covid 19, and the support of groups and individuals clearly shows that Ghana is ever ready to help its people.

However, the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC), has issued a statement (myjoyonline.com) to "Curb the spread of Covid 19", which is very laudable.

Unfortunately, REGSEC may/can not enforce any law on facemask wearing, because per their functions as it's been stated in section 7 of the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act 1996, Act 526, they don't have power to make laws.

According to article 19 (11) of the 1992 Constitution, nobody can be convicted or punished for a criminal offence without a written law, so REGSEC should rather join hands with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDA's), to pass laws of which the MMDA's have that mandates, according to section 181 of the Local Governance Act 2016, Act 936, to implement the facemask wearing measures in all the 260 Districts in Ghana.

Once again, the President can/may also go to parliament under the certificate of urgency (afrosages.com) as He did to Act 1012, or issue Executive Instruments to that effect.

Thanks.

Signed.

Nana Kwame Obeng Akatii

0244207544

(Executive Director)

Cc:

Office of the President, Accra.

Office of the Speaker of Parliament, Accra.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Accra.

MMDA's.

All Media House.