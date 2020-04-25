Covid-19: Youth Groups To Donate Relief Materials To Osun Residents

Listen to article

A coalition youth led civil society groups have concluded plans to donate relief materials to residents of Osun state in south west Nigeria.

In a press release, the groups said the move became imperative considering the prevalent economic woes and vulnerability of many residents of the state and Nigeria at large.

The statement also read in part; Coronavirus Disease (COVID 19) pandemic has caused unprecedented disruption to human activities across the globe. Nations and international agencies are formulating measures to combat these changes, curtail the spread of the virus and proffer solutions to issues emerging from the disease.

In Nigeria, the Federal Government has been compelled by the severity of the spread of the disease to take the drastic measure of temporary lockdown across certain states of the federation. State governments have also commenced efforts to enforce the lockdown. Unfortunately, this decision, although necessary, has negatively impacted on the livelihood of millions of Nigerians, majority of whom depend on daily engagements for their financial sustenance.

Understanding the economic hardship resulting from the lockdown and the role of civil society in rising to the challenges of the day and of the people they seek to serve, Raising New Voices Initiative, My Voice My Future and YNAG will be collaborating on an initiative to provide palliative measures to combat the harsh effects of the lockdown in Osun State, Nigeria.

This initiative tagged “Osun beats Covid-19” will be implemented by the New Voices Citizens Fellows in the State and will be focusing on providing relief materials and protective equipment for vulnerable residents of Osun State with a focus on youth and women.

Osun State is grappling with various challenges such as fiscal sustainability and poor infrastructure. The citizens of the State will need the support of everyone to cushion the adverse effects that Covid-19 has on the people of the state.

The youth groups also called on well-meaning Nigerians who are willing to donate to the initiative through their zenith bank account or via bit.ly/osunbeatscovid19 .