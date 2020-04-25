COVID-19 Pandemic Overshadows 2020 World Malaria Day In Ghana

Listen to article

The Chief Executive Officer of EXA Ventures, Mrs. Doris Adoboe, is worried the COVID-19 pandemic has overshadowed this year’s Malaria Day Celebration.

World Malaria Day is celebrated on April 25 every year but the presence of COVID-19 has overshadowed the celebration in Ghana and parts of Africa.

The World Health Organization estimates that more than 380,000 Africans died from malaria in 2018 representing 94% of the world’s total cases.

Mrs. Doris Adoboe in an interview with First1News noted that Health experts have agreed that COVID-19 must be stopped from overwhelming the already weak African health care systems, but are worried the focus on the infection could roll back the progress against Malaria.

Mrs Adoboe noted that it is becoming difficult to make further progress against the mosquito-borne disease because of the concentration on the fight against COVID-19.

Africa has been rolling out a promising malaria vaccine which WHO says is effective in young children. Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi in 2019 introduced the RTS, S vaccine, targeting around 360,000 children annually.

Dr. Kwaku Asante, the Lead Scientist for the Ghana Malaria vaccine pilot in an interview has been recounting some progress made.

“The latest on the RTS, S Malaria vaccine pilot is very exciting. We have realized that the uptake of the first dose of the malaria vaccine is about 70 percent in the areas where the vaccine is being conducted and the evaluation is going on very well,” Dr Asante said.

EXA Ventures in the light of this has come up with three new products namely: Divine Mosquito Repellent Gel, Divine Hand sanitizer and Lady Muscle all-purpose surface cleaner.

Source: first1news.com