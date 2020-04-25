Suspected Thief Lynched For Stealing Phone, GH¢1,000 In Daboya

A suspected thief alleged to have stolen a mobile phone valued at GH¢70 and a cash amount of GH¢1,004 at Lingbensi, near Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region, has been lynched by a mob.

The deceased, Isaiah Abraham aged 35 years was found dead within the Lingbensi community with bruises all over his body.

Police

The Savannah Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr Enoch Adutwum Bediako who made this known to Graphic Online said on April 22, 2020, the Assemblymember for Lingbensi electoral area accompanied by Set Dari, the unit committee chairman, Adam Borsah and James Asumah came to report that about 6.30 am on April 22, 2020, one Isaiah Abraham aged 35 was found dead in the community with bruises all over his body.

DCOP Bediako said based on the report, the Police in Daboya with the complainants visited the scene and on the spot investigation revealed that the deceased went and stole one Techno T37 mobile phone valued at GH¢70.00 and a cash amount of GHC1,004 belonging to one Latif Basingwe.

He said the deceased suspect was chased and lynched by a mob in the community.

DCOP Bediako said before a hearse could be found to transport the body to the morgue for post mortem, the body was buried according to Islamic tradition.

Advice

He said no arrest has been made and used the opportunity to appeal to residents in the area to desist from mob justice and hand over suspected criminals to the Police.

---graphic.com.gh