Covid-19: Still Remain At Home; We're Not Out Of The Woods Yet — Mahama

Even though President Akufo-Addo lifted the partial lockdown imposed in some parts of the country to stem the spread of covid-19 particularly at the time the confirmed cases ballooned to 1042, former President John Dramani Mahama is asking Ghanaians to still stay indoors considering the high rising cases.

Mahama says the lifting of the partial lockdown does not mean the country is out of the woods yet.

In a facebook live discussion, dubbed “a digital conversation with John Mahama” last Thursday, he appealed to Ghanaians to remain at home if they had nothing essential or urgent to do outside.

“I want to strongly encourage all my fellow citizens, particularly the aged and those with underlying medical conditions, to continue to remain at home,” he advised.

Mr Mahama reminded Ghanaians to heed to the call to always wear face masks or face coverings in all public places.

“Avoid shaking hands or joining large gatherings. Let us regularly wash our hands with soap under running water, or resort to the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers where possible. Continue practising social distancing or stay at least one metre away from anybody you are with or talking to when you step out of the house. And please wear a mask to protect yourself and others from infection,” he stated.

He said the number of infections were not only rising steeply but there was also clearly a horizontal community spread of the virus.

“We must remember there are reports of reinfections occurring in some cases elsewhere. Also, prolonged immunity to the virus has not yet been proven at this stage. Staying safe no matter what is what we must all strive to do, because as you may have also heard, in the model the government is working with, the projection is that up to three million Ghanaians may be infected by the virus and a significant number will require hospitalisation or may even die from the virus,” he emphasised.