COVID 19: No Handshaking Ignored In Ho

Mr. Kpodo said complying with precautionary measures including shunning handshakes was key to containing the disease and commended people in the Municipality.

He said this when he presented cartons of hand sanitizers, liquid soaps and Veronica buckets to the Ho main Lorry Station, Ho Central Market and the slaughter house at Ho-Zongo.

The presentation is the fourth by the MP to selected institutions including health facilities and public places in the Municipality, all estimated at GH¢41,000.00.

Mr. Kpodo said because the items were consumables, efforts were being made to reach health institutions, especially, regularly.

Mr Kpodo said ten cases of COVID-19 in the Volta Region was no joke and called on all to be on guard.

He said apart from the donations, his team was sensitising beneficiaries and the public to COVID-19 and the need to adhere to all precautionary measures.

The Ghana News Agency has observed that apart from people replacing handshakes with 'elbow greetings', the use of nose-masks has become a common feature in town with hand washing stations littering the streets.

Some public offices and shops have also made it mandatory for all visitors to wash their hands before entering their premises.

"Tippy Tap" hand washing stations are also found in communities around Ho, with many rural dwellers appealing for hand sanitizers and nose masks to use around the clock.

The Volta Regional capital has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, with Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality recording Six and Hohoe, two cases.

The patients are said to be in stable condition at various treatment centres in the Region.

---GNA