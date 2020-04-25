Julius Debrah Fetes Osu Orphanage On His Birthday

Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah who turned 54 on Friday, April 24 chose to mark his birthday silently with orphans at the Osu Children’s Home in Accra.

The gesture, informed by difficulties facing needy institutions following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, included ten bags of rice, cartons of bottled and sachet water, gallons of oil, packets of fruit juice, detergents and toilet rolls.

Drawing inspiration from Proverb 19:17 – which says “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the LORD and he will reward them for what they have done.”

Head of News, XYZ Broadcasting, Eric Ahianyo who made the presentation on his behalf of the former Chief of Staff, said Mr Debrah’s wish is to join efforts to put smiles on the faces of the poor children and management of the Osu Children’s Home whose collective effort is shaping the inmates for a better future.