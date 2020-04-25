Don't Politicise The COVID-19 Fight – Upper Denkyira West District Assembly DCE

The DCE of Upper Denkyira West District Assembly has said it was imperative for all to work together to fight the pandemic irrespective of their political affiliations.

"The various political parties, especially the biggest opposition party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), should bring to bear their expertise so we can fight the COVID- 19 together," he added.

Mr Asiedu in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said since the country recorded its first case of COVID-19, the various political parties have turned the fight against the pandemic into a political affair, which he indicated was not necessary.

The DCE commended President Akufo Addo's decision to lift the partial lockdown in Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa, adding that “the lockdown was to ensure social distancing and other protocols, but not for political motives”.

He said the Upper Denkyira West District Assembly and the Health Directorate were on high alert after its neighbouring districts have recorded some COVID-19 cases.

According to him, the Upper Denkyira West District shared borders with the Western North and Western Regions, which have both recorded a case each.

He said in view of this, it was necessary to adequately prepare the District for any eventuality, adding that with the support of the Member of Parliament for the area, Peruses Mining Limited and World Vision, the Assembly had provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all the institutions and communities in the District.

He said the residents have been educated on the need to adhere to the various protocols put in place by the Ghana Health Service, especially Social Distancing, compulsory wearing of nose/face mask and other personal hygienic practices.

“As the Government and Ghana Health Service recently advised, the District Security Council has instructed all persons within the District to wear nose/face mask. Markets have also been decentralized to ensure social distancing to help minimize the spread of the virus".

