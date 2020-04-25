Ho Central Constituency Of NDC Extends Birthday Wishes To Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede Xiv

Listen to article

A special soul was born on this Day.

From a humble beginning marked the birth of greatness.

The little cooking pot that feeds multitudes has been created .

You come across to many as an institution which has affected not only your subjects but Ghanaians at large in your fields of endeavour.

Your selfless leadership, business innovations and investments in education, health and your statesmanly contributions to national discourse, just to mention a few, cannot be glossed over on an important day as this.

His Royal Majesty, your philanthropic exploits in helping to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID -19) pandemic and of late your generous contributions into the fight against the Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) epidemic, in the northern sector of the country to save Ghanaian lives, is testament to your good works.

Your Majesty, we members of the National Democratic Congress, Ho Central constituency, wish to extend our warmest felicitations to you as you mark another milestone in life.

It's our prayer that the Almighty increase you in libs and bounds.

May He grant you your heart desires.

And may the Almighty God abundantly replenish your stock.

A very glorious birthday celebrations

Signed :

Sefadzi Agama

Ho Central Communication Officer