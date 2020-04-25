Covid-19: World Deaths Near 200,000

Listen to article

Another day of grim, as covid-19 related deaths around the world hit 197,162.

The latest death toll represents an increase of about 6,272.

The Johns Hopkins University made this known in its latest update.

It says total confirmed cases around the world now are 2,811,891.

Total affected nations remain 185.

Previous Cases

Coronavirus deaths around the world as at Friday, were 190,890.

Globally, confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday were 2,710,238.

---Daily Guide