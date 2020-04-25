ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.04.2020 Obituaries

We Have Lost A Political Pillar, Baba Alhassan Of Ashaiman

By News Desk
We Have Lost A Political Pillar, Baba Alhassan Of Ashaiman
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic
Listen to article

The Elephant Family has lost a very instrumental life, a Patriot, and one of the Pillars of the Party when it comes to Party's Communications and Organizations.

The demise of Baba Alhassan, Ashaiman Constituency Youth Organizer would greatly affect the Party's Organizations and Communications.

What pains us most is that Baba couldn't live long enough to witness the 8years rule of President Akufo-Addo, agenda that was so dear to the heart of Baba Alhassan. May his soul rest in perfect peace.

We called on the party to give Baba Alhassan a befitting funeral and Institute a fund to support the wife and Children he left behind.

...Jointly Signed....
1. Nana Sarkodie Ababio (DJ Source)
2. Razak Kojo Opoku
TOP STORIES

US Embassy Supports Vulnerable Muslim Households To Break Fa...
9 hours ago

U/E/R: First COVID-19 Patient Tests Negative; Ready To Be Di...
9 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line