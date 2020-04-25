We Have Lost A Political Pillar, Baba Alhassan Of Ashaiman

Listen to article

The Elephant Family has lost a very instrumental life, a Patriot, and one of the Pillars of the Party when it comes to Party's Communications and Organizations.

The demise of Baba Alhassan, Ashaiman Constituency Youth Organizer would greatly affect the Party's Organizations and Communications.

What pains us most is that Baba couldn't live long enough to witness the 8years rule of President Akufo-Addo, agenda that was so dear to the heart of Baba Alhassan. May his soul rest in perfect peace.

We called on the party to give Baba Alhassan a befitting funeral and Institute a fund to support the wife and Children he left behind.

...Jointly Signed....

1. Nana Sarkodie Ababio (DJ Source)

2. Razak Kojo Opoku