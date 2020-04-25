ModernGhanalogo

25.04.2020 Health

Covid-19: Nigeria's Cases Hit 1095

By News Desk
Cases of coronavirus in Nigeria have reached 1095.

That was after the country recorded 114 new cases of the virus.

Deaths related to the virus in Nigeria are now 32, with some 208 people discharged so far.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet.

Below is the breakdown

---Daily Guide

