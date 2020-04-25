Covid-19: Nigeria's Cases Hit 1095 By News Desk LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Cases of coronavirus in Nigeria have reached 1095. That was after the country recorded 114 new cases of the virus. Deaths related to the virus in Nigeria are now 32, with some 208 people discharged so far. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet. Below is the breakdown---Daily Guide CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus pandemicNigeria
Covid-19: Nigeria's Cases Hit 1095
Cases of coronavirus in Nigeria have reached 1095.
That was after the country recorded 114 new cases of the virus.
Deaths related to the virus in Nigeria are now 32, with some 208 people discharged so far.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet.
---Daily Guide