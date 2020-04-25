Prof. Frimpong-Boateng Holds Talks With UK High Commissioner

Earlier today, the Minister for MESTI, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng held a virtual meeting with the UK Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Iain Walker and Paul Arkwright, Regional Ambassador for Africa on COP26.

Their discussions focused on scheduling a new date for COP26, progress on Ghana’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) as well as the health and economic impact of COVID-19 on both countries.

During the discussions, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng mentioned a number of climate change interventions being undertaken by Ghana in the area of resilience for smallholder farmers renewable energy and forest plantations.

He also highlighted some steps government has put in place to alleviate the economic impact of COVID-19 on Ghanaian including free water, electricity subsidies, the stimulus package for SMEs and the provision for food to the needy.

Both countries agreed to work together to increase ambition on climate in the face of Covid 19 to alleviate poverty among the masses.

#ThisTooShallPass