US Embassy Supports Vulnerable Muslim Households To Break Fast

Madam Stephanie S. Sullivan, the US Ambassador to Ghana said the donation was to help some of the more vulnerable members of the community break their fast.

Ramadan, she said, was a period of reflection, therefore, the Embassy recognised the religious leaders who had established, maintained, and bolstered interfaith engagement, cooperation, and partnership in the country.

Beyond establishing schools, feeding the hungry, and providing a range of social services, she said Christian and Muslim faith leaders had repeatedly used their platforms to convey messages of harmony and tolerance.

This, she said, had been critical to Ghana's stability and democratic success, adding that, "It will surely help the country weather the current challenges related to the coronavirus."

Madam Sullivan urged all Muslims to take the necessary precautions for the collective good, including adjusting to new ways of worship, even as they practised deep-rooted traditions in keeping with their religious faiths.

"I encourage all Muslims in Ghana to earnestly seek spiritual fulfillment as you mark the holiest period in the Islamic calendar," she added.

The Ambassador also hailed the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, for his tireless and inspirational advocate of religious tolerance.

"He has also provided crucial guidance to communities and policymakers throughout Ghana about the measures we need to implement if we are to overcome the current challenges and emerge stronger," she said.

She congratulated the Chief Imam for celebrating his 101st birthday.

Madam Sullivan commended the Islamic Education Unit and its volunteers for ensuring that the distribution of the food was a success.

---GNA