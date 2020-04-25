ModernGhanalogo

UW/R: Nurses, Midwives Threaten Strike Over Exposure Of Colleagues To Covid-19 Patients

By News Desk
The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) in the Nandom Municipality of the Upper West region has threatened to embark on a sit-down strike on Monday, April 27.

The action is to protest the alleged neglect of three of their members who were exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The Nandom Municipal Chairman of the Association, Yendornaa Kafunla John, in an interview with Citi News complained that three nurses and a doctor were exposed to the case but authorities in the municipality only quarantined the doctor.

“I have reported everything to the region and it has given me the go-ahead that if nothing will be done and if all nurses at the OPD will not be quarantined starting from Monday there will a total sit-down strike and nothing is done we will extend it further”, he said.

---citinewsroom

