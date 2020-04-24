Phone Calls Discussion Underway On Recovered Guinean COVID-19 Patients In Ghana

Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku, Northern Regional Coordinating Director, who spoke to GNA in Tamale on Friday, said telephone discussions were held today, after which the Guinean Embassy officials, by telephone, also spoke with their compatriots at the quarantine facility in Tamale.

Four out of the eight Guineans, who tested positive for the COVID-19 in Tamale on March 29, have recovered from the disease, and want to leave the quarantine facility.

However, they want to leave the quarantine facility together with their remaining three compatriots, who are yet to recover from the disease, a situation, which made the authorities in Tamale not to heed to their demands to leave as they could spread the disease.

Another concern is the issue of the closure of the country's borders, which means that even if they leave the quarantine facility, they would not be able leave the country.

This angered them (Guineans) and they threatened mayhem including; threats of causing destruction to property.

There are also fears that those that had recovered from the disease could get infected again as they continue to stay in the same facility with those that were yet to recover.

Alhaji Issahaku, however, said they were strongly advised to observe the social distancing protocol to avoid getting infected again.

He expressed the hope that the national level discussions ongoing between the government and the Guinean Embassy would soon yield positive results in terms on how best to handle the situation.

