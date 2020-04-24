Bakpa Youth Empowerment Foundation (BaYEF) Donates Hand Sanitizers To Selected Communities

In the wake of this deadly disease called coronavirus which started somewhere in Wuhan in China in the year 2019 has become a global issue when the World Health Organization declared it to be a pandemic.

A lot of preventive measures were put in place in order to contain the virus such as washing of hands with soap under running water, the use of hand sanitizer and wearing of face/ nose marks.

Because of our differences in our financial muscles, individuals, NGOs, government agencies and other benevolent organizations are helping the less privileged ones in our communities who cannot afford the hand sanitizer and the other necessary items in the fight against our enemy called coronavirus. Bakpa Youth Empowerment Foundation (BaYEF) is not left out. Below is the full details of their kind gesture for humanity.

The Bakpa Youth Empowerment Foundation, a youth driven organization gearing towards the holistic Development of Youths in Bakpa today (04/23/2020) donated boxes of hand sanitizers to some communities in the Bakpa Traditional area in Central Tongu district of Volta Region.

The sanitizers numbering over 700 were distributed amongst 14 communities.

The executive secretary, in the person of Mr. Harry Harmond Nyaleduadzi mentioned that the support forms the Foundation's support to her people as the country battles with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some communities which benefited from this initiative includes; New Bakpa, Bakpa Adzani, Bakpa Avedo, Bakpa Awadiwoe, Todzie. Kpokope, Bakpa Alabonu, Bame, Bakpa Forkpo, Old Bakpa and Bakpa Bebenu, revealed by the program director, Mr. Yohannes Hadzor.

In a brief interview with the communication's director, Mr. Confucius Caradoc Bedzina, He mentioned that the project was sponsored by Mr. Sam Agbevem and supported by Emefa Adeti, Hon. Gabby Alexander Hottordze and Hon. Thomas Moore Zonyrah.

He further mentioned that the Foundation moving forward will carry initiatives across out the Bakpa Traditional area to enhance Development in all fields.

The various communities were educated on wearing nose marks, washing of hands frequently and keeping a distance always (social distancing).

Many community leaders, chiefs and assembly members who received the items praised the Foundation for their support and plead that they extend their hands to other challenges like water supply, education and health systems.

On this note, we are calling on individuals, NGOs and other government agencies to come to the aid of Bakpa Traditional area for the above stipulated challenges.

Remember, your health first.

Please stay at home.

Long Live Bakpa Youth Empowerment Foundation

Long Live Central Tongu District.

Long Live Volta Region.

Long Live Ghana.

Info: Mr. Confucius Caradoc Bedzina.

Credit: Francis Pious Egoeh.

[email protected]

Brief Profile about the Author.

Currently, Francis Pious Egoeh is the Administrator & Secretary at Anim Psychological Counselling Services at Danfa-Accra.

Francis Pious Egoeh had his first degree in Economics and Geography from the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Ghana.