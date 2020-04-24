Atebubu: Igbo Community Donates To Assembly

The Igbo community from Nigeria domiciled in Atebubu has donated a number of items aimed at assisting in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic to the Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly.

The items included 10 veronica buckets, 3 packets of sanitizers, and 10 pieces of liquid soap.

Presenting the items, the chairman of the community Mr. Paulinus Ezeh said the gesture stems from the recognition that the fight against the pandemic requires a collective effort on the part of the government, the private sector, and other endowed individuals.

He expressed his gratitude to the assembly for the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the municipality which has enabled them to carry out their businesses in peace.

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal chief executive Hon. Edward Owusu thanked the group which also included the secretary Mr. Christian Okafor for their sense of responsibility and asked them to continue to be law-abiding in order to ensure a peaceful co-existence between them and the people of Atebubu.

The MCE urged other groups and individuals in the municipality to emulate the example of the Igbo community.

Present were the municipal coordinating director Hajia Fati Saaka and Assistant Superintendent Ernest Attuquaye Clottey of the Ghana Immigration Service.