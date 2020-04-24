30 Chiefs To Finish Work On Child Protection By-laws Soon

The promulgation of the by-laws became necessary in three districts; Sissala East Municipality, Sissala West and Wa West Districts following high incidence of child marriage and teenage pregnancies among others.

All 30 Chiefs who are currently reviewing, sensitizing and validating their community by-laws at their various community levels, are expected to present the reviewed document in a week's time to their Assemblies for the necessary action.

The promulgation of the community child protection by-laws is being supported by the Girls Advocacy Alliance (GAA) project implemented by social Initiative for Literacy and Development Programme (SILDEP) in collaboration with Plan International Ghana funded by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2016.

Naa Sohimwininye Gori II, Paramount Chief of Dorimon Traditional Area, said the lack of by-laws was thwarting their effort at fighting child protection including; child marriage and teenage pregnancies.

He said the by-laws, when brought into effect would help them to adequately tackle the issues and prescribe appropriate sanctions to perpetrators to serve as deterrent to others.

Mr Moses Dramani Luri, Chief Executive Officer of SILDEP thanked the communities for coming up with the by-laws to guide them in the protection of their children.

He appealed to them to ensure that the by-laws worked in the interest of the children several years to come to ensure project sustainability.

He said SILDEP and Plan International Ghana would do the necessary follow-ups to ensure that the Regional House of Chiefs and the Regional Coordinating Council adopted the by-laws for all the Municipal and District Assemblies to implement.

---GNA