Ramadan Month: Show Compassion To The Less Privileged---NPP North East Regional Chairman

The North East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Mr. Fuseini Nurudeen has implored Muslims across the country to show compassion to the less privileged, be steadfast in prayers and forgive one another as they observe the Ramadan.

He said Ramadan is a month of compassion, endurance, and forgiveness, therefore, it is important for every Muslim to be guarded by these tenets and get closer to Allah.

"The holy month of Ramadan is here with us again. We count ourselves blessed to witness and observe this year's Ramadan, where Muslims across the globe are enjoined by Allah, as decreed in the Holy Quran Chapter 2 verse 183 to fast for a period of 29 or 30 days" he noted.

In a statement issued on Friday, Mr. Nurudeen enjoined Ghanaians, especially all Muslims to continue to obey and respect all protocols in the fight against coronavirus as well as seek help from Allah Azawajal to save humanity from the deadly virus.

He admonished all to use this month to pray to Allah and seek his mercies against the COVID -19 which have caused havoc across the world, saying that "Nothing is impossible with prayers, much so, in the holy month of Ramadan. Enjoy the season with good health and sustenance".

Many Muslims across the globe are observing the Ramadan today to fast for a period of 29 or days as decreed in the Holy Quran to seek for forgiveness and renew their vows with Allah.

Below is the full statement:

RAMADAN GOODWILL MESSAGE FROM CHAIRMAN NURUDEEN

Ramadan Mubarak.

Signed

Chairman Fuseini Nurudeen

NPP North East Regional Chairman.