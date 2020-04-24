Damongo MP Donates Anti-Snake Venom To Tackle Snakebites

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency, Hon. Adam Mutawakilu has donated 40 vials of Anti-Snake Serum and two Infrared Thermometers to the West Gonja Catholic Hospital in the West Gonja Municipality.

This is to enable the hospital tackle anticipated increase in snakebite cases as we gradually approach the rainy season characterized by farming activities and shea nut picking.

Mr.Alhassan Braimah, the NDC Constituency Secretary for Damongo presented the items on behalf of the legislator.

He disclosed that the donation was in fulfillment of a pledge the MP made, whilst donating Personal Protection Equipment on behalf of the former president to the hospital in the wake of COVID-19 Weeks ago.

According to him, the lawmaker remains committed to the health and wellbeing of his constituents and will continue to support the hospital in diverse ways.

He pledged the support of Hon. Galus as he is affectionately called to the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic that is traumatizing the world.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital,Dr. Vitalis Saadaare, expressed appreciation to the Member of Parliament for the kind gesture.

He said the donation of the Anti-Snake Serum particularly,was very timely since this was the wet season with anticipated rise in snakebites.

According to him,it has always being very difficult if not impossible for victims of snakebites from vulnerable farming communities to afford the expensive Antivenom.

He lauded the MP for starting the initiative of supporting the hospital with the Anti-Snake Serum and sustaining it for three consecutive years,stating that,'hon. Adam Mutawakilu is a man of his words'.

Dr.Vitalis pledged the facility was going to put the items into good use,but like Oliver Twist,he requested for more.

The Communications Director of the NDC,Mr.Mumuni Yahaya Zambache,reiterated the fact hon.Galus will always set the pace for other politicians to follow.

He noted that for three years now,after a Development Journalist,Mr.Ananpansah, B. Abraham brought to light the plight of victims of snakebites in Northern Ghana,the MP adopted it as a project and has been consistent in his support to the West Gonja Hospital.

According to him,the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Damongo constituency,Lawyer Abu Jinapor,was suffering from credibility crisis.

He recounted that last year,in trying to imitate the MP, he pledged to support the hospital with 100 vials of the Antivenom,but ended up delivering 50 vials.

He challenged him to pay the arrears to the facility, but welcomed his decision to copy the good initiative of the honourable MP.

Hon.Iddrisu Balori Abdul-Rahman,the constituency organiser of the party, disclosed that the utmost priority of the MP is to save lives.

In his observation,the law maker's support to the constituency in terms of health delivery was unquantifiable.

He encouraged the constituents to massively endorse the candidature of the MP for consolidated development.