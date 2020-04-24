Covid-19: Free Transportation For Health Workers Withdrawn

Government has withdrawn the free bus service for health workers in areas that were placed under lockdown.

The bus service will cease operations from today April 24, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital announced in a memo to its staff.

The Director of Kath in an interoffice memorandum to Heads of Directorates and Units of the Hospital noted that “its has come to the notice of management that , the Bus Rapid Transit Services (Adehyee) that was put at the disposal of Health Workers by His Excellency, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo. President of the Republic of Ghana will cease operations from tornorrow Friday, 24° April, 2020.”

The letter further said: “management is monitoring the situation and wishes to as our cherished staff that, in the event of the withdrawal of the President’s sponsored buses, every effort would be made to ensure that KATIH bus services resume on Monday, 27th April, 2020.”

The transportation arrangement was to help health workers get to work in time without being impeded by security arrangement that accompanied the lockdown.

