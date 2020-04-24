ModernGhanalogo

Covid-19: Oti And Western North Now Hit

By News Desk
Oti and Western North Regions have become the newest regions to record cases of covid-19.

Whilst the Western North has recorded one case, Oti has 13 cases.

This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service’s dedicated website in providing updates of the disease in the country.

The national case count has also shot up to 1,279.

Greater Accra leads the regional distribution with 1,089 cases followed by the Ashanti Region with 69 and Easter Region, 56.

---citinewsroom

Covid-19: Oti And Western North Now Hit
