24.04.2020 Headlines

Bawumia, Wife Wish Muslims Blessed Ramadan Beginning Today

By News Desk
Vice President Dr Mahamudu BawumiaVice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia are wishing Muslims in Ghana and around the world a blessed Ramadan month.

“The Holy month of Ramadan is here with us again. Hajia Samira and I wish our fellow Muslims a blessed Ramadan,” he says in a message to the nation.

“During this month of devotion, let us continue to observe all the Covid-19 preventive measures, also pray to Allah to save Ghana and the world from this affliction,” he urged.

Muslims all over the world are commencing the annual Holy Month of Ramadan starting from today.

They abstain from food as part of the fasting rituals from dawn to sunset.

---Daily Guide

