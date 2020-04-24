Covid-19: UK Records 616 New Deaths

The United Kingdom has recorded some 616 new coronavirus deaths, according to Britain Department of Health and Social Care.

It says “As of 9am, 23 April, 583,496 tests have concluded, with 23,560 tests on 22 April.”

“425,821 people have been tested of which 138,078 tested positive.”

“As of 5pm on 22 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 18,738 have sadly died,” it added.