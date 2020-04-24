Covid-19: Two New Cases Recorded In Northern Region

Two new cases of the novel Coronavirus disease have been recorded in the Northern Region.

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 13.

The two patients, a male and female who are residents of the Tamale Metropolis have no travel history.

The Northern Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr John B. Eleeza, who confirmed this said the patients developed symptoms of the virus and voluntarily visited health facilities in the metropolis for screening.

He said the patients were receiving treatment at the COVID-19 Treatment Centre at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, after their samples taken to the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) for testing proved positive.

Contact tracing

He indicated that the Regional Emergency Response Team had begun contact tracing to identify all persons who might have come into contact with the patients.

“The samples were taken and tested and it came out positive, they are currently undergoing treatment at the treatment centre at the Tamale

Teaching Hospital. We have so far begun contact tracing to identify persons who might have come into contact with the patients.

“They have showed us their homes and workplaces and we started the contact tracing today,” he stated.

Transportation of samples

So far, samples of suspected cases are being transported to the KCCR for testing due to the lack of a testing facility in the region.

“We always transport all samples to Kumasi which is very costly and is a major worry to us,” Dr Eleeza said.

He, however, assured residents of the region to remain calm and observe all the safety measures recommended by health experts as his outfit was working hard to contain the situation.

