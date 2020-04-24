It's Dangerous To Rely On "Herd immunity" To Fight COVID-19 – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has warned that it is dangerous if President Akufo-Addo is seeking to rely on herd immunity, as a strategy to fight COVID-19 due to the low mortality cases recorded in the country.

Herd immunity happens when so many people in a community become immune to an infectious disease that it stops the disease from spreading.

Herd immunity can happen when many people contract the disease and, in time, build up an immune response to it (natural immunity) or many people are vaccinated against the disease to achieve immunity.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested it might be a good way to stop or control the spread of COVID-19 but it failed in his country.

With Ghana’s partial lockdown in some parts of the country lifted, Mr Mahama said he “gets the sense that, perhaps, because of the current low mortality [rate] in the cases we have confirmed so far, the President might be seeking to rely on herd immunity as a strategy to fight COVID-19."

"This is dangerous!” he added.

In a Facebook Live session, the former President, who is seeking re-election in the December polls, stated: “We must remember there are reports of reinfections occurring in some cases elsewhere. Also, prolonged immunity to the virus has not yet been proven at this stage”.

“The example of the UK at the initial stages of the pandemic is a stark reminder of the dangers of such a strategy. Eventually, Prime Minister Boris Johnson nearly became a casualty of the virus.

“While it is true that the rate of hospitalisation among those testing positive in Ghana is lower than in the UK, it is also true that we have a weaker, less efficient health system than the UK.”

According to Mr Mahama, the burden of the coronavirus disease could potentially be very heavy.

“COVID-19 has overwhelmed the health systems of most advanced countries and can do same in Ghana. The toll on our healthcare workers could be devastating. You can buy ventilators and other medical items on the market, but you cannot go to the market and buy skilled doctors and nurses and other medical staff,” he stated.

Mr Mahama said as it is now, Ghana is relying on hope and although “hope is good, science helps you to hope better.”

---classfmonline