Manya-Krobo Launch Covid-19 Trust Fund

The Manya-Krobo Traditional Council in the Eastern Region has launched an Emergency COVID-19 fund to support the fight against the covid-19.

The fund will be used to support vulnerable people, including persons living with disabilities, in the Manya-Krobo enclave.

The Konor of Manya-Krobo, Nene Sakite II, who launched the Trust Fund, tasked the 11-member management committee to mobilize the needed resources for the purpose of the project.

The Manya Krobo Traditional Council donated GH¢50,000 as seed money to set the fund rolling, whilst calling on natives and residents to donate to the fund.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Lower Manya Krobo Assembly, Simon Ebenezer Tetteh, said the assembly had taken the needed steps to ensure that people of the area adhere to the preventive measures announced by the Ghana Health Service.

The MCE, who chairs the Municipal Public Health Emergency Committee, used the occasion to appeal to pubs and drinking bar operators to close by 8:00 pm.

According to him, non-foodstuff sellers would not be allowed access to Agormanya market in the coming two weeks, and added that security checkpoints would also be mounted at various entry points as part of measures to contain the disease.

“All children below age 15 would also not be allowed entry into the market. Any food seller who does not follow the social distancing protocols will also be taken out of the market,” he declared.

Mr. Tetteh advised the public to ensure regular washing of their hands with soap under running water for at least 20 seconds and also the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

