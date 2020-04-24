Asutifi North District IRC Intensifies Measures To Fight COVID-19

Listen to article

The Asutifi North District Assembly (ANDA) in the Ahafo Region in collaboration with International Rescue Committee (IRC) has put measures in place for residents to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

IRC which is one of the partners of the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) program in the district in line with the managers of the assembly have organized sensitization workshop on COVID-19 pandemic for health workers, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and chemical sellers at pharmaceutical shops in the district numbered over 150.

Addressing the participants who attended the workshop in batches in order to observe the social distancing protocol, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Anthony Mensah said the assembly is grateful to IRC for supporting his outfit to roll such a program which is of value when it comes to the fighting of coronavirus for the groups mentioned.

Hon. Anthony Mensah who assured residents of putting all the necessary measures in place to fight the disease explained that for the assembly with the support of IRC to train health workers, chemical sellers and leaders of CSOs will enhance the advocacy on COVID-19 which is dreadful although the district has not recorded any case.

He said per the training given to the beneficiaries kind courtesy the District Health Directorate, in few days ahead people will respond positively to COVID-19 related issues although they have been adhering to some of the preventive measures like regular handwashing, using of sanitizer, calling the health professionals during unsual incidents and sneezing and coughing onto tissues papers.

He revealed that so far the assembly has provided almost 200 veronica buckets, 100 packs of tissue papers, 80 boxes of hand sanitizers, liquid soaps numbered 100 and a number of litter bins positioned at vantage points across the length and breadth of the district to assist the people to fight the virus.

He added that the assembly will keep providing all the needed materials to curb the disease from time to time but it does not mean individuals and companies supports are not welcomed. He expressed that combating COVID-19 is a collective efforts so all must assist just like how donations have been received from institutions which is a good call.

The Health Director, Asutifi North District, Mr. Foster Nyarko in his presentation at the workshop where the District Disease Officer, District Public Health Nurse and District Health Promotion Officer threw more light on COVID-19 related issues, urged the participants to adhere to all the protocols designed to prevent the disease since most of them are more prone to the virus per the nature of their works.

He classified the workshop which was staged for four(4) days thus 9th, 10th, 14th and 17th April 2020 as fruitful and timely because the participants gave their all by contributing massively to the activities that transpired from day one till the end. Mr. Foster Nyarko believed the workshop organized by the District Assembly cum IRC will assist the people in the district to take the disease seriously and leave no stone unturned.

" Go spread the message to others on what you've been taught and adhere to all preventive protocols as well " Mr. Foster Nyarko, Asutifi North Health Director said.

He said the health directorate is keeping awake on the disease by sensitising the public all the time via local radio stations, community information centres, workshops, and district assembly van so there should be any fear or panic.

Aside from the said steps to fight it the directorate is always responding to calls from the public on issues related to coronavirus for sanity to prevail.

The four(4)-day workshop held at Kenyasi the district capital addressed the general overview of COVID-19 in the country, update on prudent measures put in place by the directorate on the disease, causes of the spread of the disease, measures to prevent the disease and how to handle an infected person.

---ThepressRadio.com