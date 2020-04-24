COVID-19: CCMA Suspends Sunday Market Till Further Notice By Barbara Obeng-Dwamena @EagleFm Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Listen to articleThe Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) has suspended the Sunday markets activities in Cape Coast effective Sunday 26th April 2020. The decision forms part of the Metro Assembly's directive to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the Metropolis. This was contained in a Press Release dated April 23, 2020. The affected markets include; the Abura, Kotokuraba and Yawda (Thursday) Markets. The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly is calling on all citizens especially traders to adhere to this directive. Source: Barbara Obeng-Dwamena @EagleFm
