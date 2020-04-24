ModernGhanalogo

24.04.2020 Regional News

COVID-19: CCMA Suspends Sunday Market Till Further Notice

By Barbara Obeng-Dwamena @EagleFm
The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) has suspended the Sunday markets activities in Cape Coast effective Sunday 26th April 2020.

The decision forms part of the Metro Assembly's directive to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the Metropolis.

This was contained in a Press Release dated April 23, 2020. The affected markets include; the Abura, Kotokuraba and Yawda (Thursday) Markets.

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly is calling on all citizens especially traders to adhere to this directive.

Source: Barbara Obeng-Dwamena @EagleFm

