Ghanaians Urged To Obey Govt's Directives On COVID-19

The NGO noted that government had so far played it's role in the fight, and that, what was left to contain the disease was citizens' willingness to observe those directives given.

Mr Moses Dramani Luri, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SILDEP said this while sensitizing executive members of it's Community Child Protection Committees (CCPCs) and Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLAs) across 10 communities in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region on the pandemic.

He said the disease would only spread if citizens disregard government's directive on social distancing, frequent washing of hands with soap under running water, observing cough etiquette and the stay at home directive.

"If you don't suspend all public gatherings and observe the social distancing directive with all the seriousness it deserves, one infected person can easily spread the disease to almost everyone in the community", he said.

Mr Luri said as an NGO working with communities, they had the responsibility to sensitize their operational communities on the need to observe the directives in order to stay safe.

He said the executives were expected to find appropriate ways of further sensitizing the rest of the community to stop the spread of the virus.

"We entreat you to take social distancing and hand washing with soap under running water very serious in all your meetings", he said.

The CEO of SILDEP also admonished members of the VSLAs to treat the hand washing protocol urgently as handling of physical cash was one of the most effective ways of spreading the disease.

Naa Sohimwininye Gori II, Paramount Chief of the Dorimon Traditional Area said the COVID-19 pandemic was a serious one and reiterated the need for citizens to follow the directives by government to contain its spread.

He said if citizens and government played their complementary roles effectively, it would help minimize the impact of the disease on citizens and the economy at large.

Naa Gori noted that as traditional leaders, they would ensure continued education of their community members on the spread and prevention of the disease.

Naa Mane Dari, the Chief of Lassia-Tuolu thanked SILDEP for the sensitization, saying they heard about the disease but did not have information about the mode of spread and prevention measures to protect themselves.

He said based on the empowerment, he, together with the committee members would carry the information to the rest of the community members to ensure compliance.

The COVID-19 pandemic sensitization by SILDEP is being carried out across 30 communities in three districts including Sissala East Municipal, Sissala West and Wa West Districts.

---GNA