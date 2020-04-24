$23 Million Worth Of Cocaine Seized At Dover Port In UK

Listen to article

$23 million worth of Cocaine has reportedly been seized at a port in the United Kingdom (UK).

Reports say UK authorities discovered some 190 kilograms of cocaine in two separate trucks at Dover port.

According to report, the Cocaine were seized by UK police.

Report says the estimated street value of the Cocaine was £19 million ($23.5 million) at the port of Dover.

A press release from UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) says three persons were arrested after the seizures.

The release says the officers found 140 kilograms (309 pounds) of cocaine in a truck carrying a shipment of paper and card from the Netherlands, and 50 kilograms (110 pounds) in a second truck carrying toy building blocks.

---Daily Guide