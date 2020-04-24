Covid-19: Nigeria Cases Hit 981; Records 31 Deaths; 197 Recovered But Still Locked Down

Neighbouring Nigeria has recorded some 108 new cases of #COVID-19.

This has increased it's confirmed cases to 981.

Coronavirus related deaths in Nigeria are now 31.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet on Thursday night, April 23.

It says “as at 11:30 pm 23rd April there are 981 confirmed cases of #Covid19 reported in Nigeria.”

States

78 in Lagos

14 in FCT

5 in Ogun

4 in Gombe

3 Borno

2 in Akwa Ibom

1 in Kwara

1 in Plateau

About 197 persons have been discharged, it reported.

---