Neighbouring Nigeria has recorded some 108 new cases of #COVID-19. This has increased it's confirmed cases to 981. Coronavirus related deaths in Nigeria are now 31. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet on Thursday night, April 23. It says "as at 11:30 pm 23rd April there are 981 confirmed cases of #Covid19 reported in Nigeria." States78 in Lagos14 in FCT5 in Ogun4 in Gombe3 Borno2 in Akwa Ibom1 in Kwara1 in PlateauAbout 197 persons have been discharged, it reported.
Covid-19: Nigeria Cases Hit 981; Records 31 Deaths; 197 Recovered But Still Locked Down
Neighbouring Nigeria has recorded some 108 new cases of #COVID-19.
This has increased it's confirmed cases to 981.
Coronavirus related deaths in Nigeria are now 31.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet on Thursday night, April 23.
It says “as at 11:30 pm 23rd April there are 981 confirmed cases of #Covid19 reported in Nigeria.”
States
78 in Lagos
14 in FCT
5 in Ogun
4 in Gombe
3 Borno
2 in Akwa Ibom
1 in Kwara
1 in Plateau
About 197 persons have been discharged, it reported.
