Sad News! Dancing Prophet Seth Frimpong Reported Dead

Sad news trickling in indicate that Ghanaian Gospel Musician Prophet Seth Frimpong aka the Dancing Prophet has died.

The man of God who blessed the world with several hit songs passed in the early hours of Friday, April 24, 2020. According to people close to the musician who confirmed his death to zionfelix.net.

Prophet Seth Frimpong died after battling some illness.

Prophet Seth Frimpong is popularly known for hit songs like ‘This is just the beginning’ ‘Nyame Anuonyam’ and many others was missing in the music scene until news broke about him in 2017 that he was bedridden.

He later released a remix of his popular song ‘Adansidie’ which features Bro Sammy and Emelia Brobbey.

