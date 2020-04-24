Covid-19: NIIT Ghana Donates PPE, Food Items To Residents Of Atonsu

Listen to article

NIIT GHANA, a leading name in quality IT education in Ghana on Monday 20th April, 2020 donated sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other food items to the people of Atonsu community, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The items are to be distributed among the needy and daily wage earners to help protect themselves against the COVID-19.

Items donated included 50 packs of face and nose mask, soaps and hand sanitizers among others.

The Assembly Member of the Area after receiving the items thanked NIIT Ghana for the kind gesture.

He urges all institutions to follow suit to help the nation stamp out the deadly bug for life to return to normalcy.

Mr. Omnath Tiwary, the Center Manager for NIIT Kumasi Branch call on Ghanaians especially students to take advantage of this covid-19 times at home to use their internet wisely.

He urges students to learn more educational content online especially topics on new technologies that are already on the market and new ones coming up.

According to him, with #NIITONLINE students can be enrolled and study online for any of their programs through online portals which is very interactive and effective as classroom based leactures.

He also stated that “The lifting of the ban does not rule out the fact that COVID-19 is still devastating. And that it can decimate our economy, social and other gains if we do not rise to face it."

He urges Ghanaians to strictly adhere to all the safety protocols outlined by the government to kick out the covid-19 pandemic from the country.