Dr. Anyars Supports Victims Of Rampage In Changli

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the Tamale Central constituency, Dr. Ibrahim Imoro Anyars (Barhama Anyars), who doubles as the CEO of Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), on Thursday, April 23, 2020, paid a visit to the residents of Changli, to sympathize with them after they recently suffered some police brutalities.

It will be recalled that on Saturday, April 18, 2020, some rampaging police officers in Tamale unleashed violence on scores of residents of the Changli community in Tamale in alleged retaliation for what they said was an assault on one of their colleagues, Corporal Rita Aboagye of the Tamale District Police command.

Properties such as tricycles, motorcycles, television sets, windows and windscreens of taxis, private cars and a school bus which were sighted in the area were destroyed by the angry officers.

Dr. Anyars together with his team made up of Tamale Central Constituency NPP Executives paid a courtesy call on traditional authorities, chief of Tamale, Naa Dakpema Fuseini Bawa, to seek his blessings and advice before embarking on the visit to the Changli community. The chief of Tamale lauded the team for taking a step to sympathize and support his victimized subjects.

He, however, encouraged them to ensure the victims receive justice. Naa Dakpema sent a delegation to accompany Dr. Barhama's team to the community. The delegation was led by the chief of Changli, Naa Alhassan Abdulai Azimah.

The PC and his team donated several bags of sugar to the community to support them to observe Ramadan in a few days to come. The team also donated GhC10,000 to victims and their relatives for payment of hospital bills and other essential needs.

Mr. Baba Kamil, Northern Regional correspondent for TV Africa, who also sustained an injury in the head during the rampage, received some amount of money from the PC's team to support himself with medication.

Dr. Barhama and the team also paid a visit to Shamsiya Sualisu who sustained gunshot wounds in the head and currently on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH). As at the time of the visit, Shamsiya was responding very well to treatment.

The team visited the policewoman Corporal Rita Aboagye to sympathize with her too.

Addressing the media, during the visit, Dr. Barhama urged residents to remain calm and allow the legal processes to go on, as the case is currently in Court. He also advised residents to be law-abiding and not take the laws into their own hands.

The chief and people of Changli expressed appreciation and appealed to Dr. Barhama's team to continue to support them through the legal processes.