Bawku: 16 Contacts Of First Covid-19 Patient Who Died Quarantined

Some 16 persons who came into contact with the COVID-19 patient in Bawku have since been quarantined nervously waiting for their results.

The Regional and Municipal Health Directorates have picked up sixteen persons through contact tracing and routine surveillance at the contact community and the hospital.

Six of the contact persons are health personnel of the Presby hospital who came into contact with the patient.

A 52-year-old patient who tested positive was the first to die at the Bawku Presbyterian hospital.

The Upper East Region currently has eight cases of COVID-19 with one death.

Dr Seidu Sukenibe, a Medical Director at the Bawku Presbyterian hospital noted that the 52-years-old victim now deceased, was first reported to the Bawku Presbyterian hospital on the 7th April, 2020.

According to him, the patient's temperature was 41.1 degrees celsius with difficulty in breathing, coughing, running nose, diarrhea and muscular joint pains.

Dr. Seidu added that sample was taken to KCCR for laboratory test and unfortunately, the patient passed away even before the results came out in the early hours of April 8.

Samuel Fianko Gyan, General Manager, Presby Health Services, Northern Ghana said those in isolation are not on duty roaster until their results are out.

Samuel Fianko Gyan lamented that the delay in getting the results is keeping the hospital authorities and staff in the psychological and emotional trauma and hence wanted a testing centre sited in Upper East for fast test than Kumasi.

Samuel Fianko Gyan said, the hospital is challenged with Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) which is derailing progress towards the fight against the deadly virus.

"The number of cases that come to the hospital and the fear at the moment, one would have expected that at least every staff within the frontline parameters should have the fullest protection and the fullest assurance that, even if a case comes in, we would be able to track it. But we do not have the adequate logistics, the PPEs to take care of the clients which is seriously hampering us," he lamented.

Mr. Gyan added that their isolation centre is not fully equipped to handle critical cases even though they have the human resources but challenged with logistics.

He however, acknowledged the Ministry of Health, the Member of Parliament, Hon. Mahama Ayariga, some institutions and individuals, Regional Health Directorate and Area Head of Church of Pentecost for their contributions.