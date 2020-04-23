GHC100 For NCCE Districts Offices For Education On COVID-19

Listen to article

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has allocated only GHS100 to its district offices across the country to embark on public education on COVID-19 due to inadequate funds.

This was disclosed by the Chairperson of the Commission Madam Josephine Nkrumah.

Ms Nkrumah thus appealed to Institutions that are currently not making use of their vehicles to lend them to the NCCE to intensify its public education on COVID-19.

Speaking to GBC News, she further called on benevolent organisations to provide Personal Protective Equipment to civic educators at NCCE saying “Our civic educators go to the field (communities) to educate citizens on COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, the government has set up a COVID-19 Trust Fund where corporate Ghana, individuals and religious organisations have been donating cash, PPE and various products.

The Chairperson of the Trust, former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo disclosed the Fund has received donations to the tune of GHS34 million as at Wednesday, 22 April 2020.

The NCCE is an independent constitutional Commission set up under Article 231 of the Constitution of Ghana. The Commission works to promote and sustain democracy and inculcate in the Ghanaian citizenry, the awareness of their rights and obligations, through civic education.

--- classfmonline.com