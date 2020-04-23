A/R: Govt Continue Disinfection Of SHSs

As part of measures to help combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the Ministry of Education are embarking on a disinfection exercise in twenty senior schools in the Ashanti region today.

This follows an earlier exercise in sixteen senior high schools in the region.

Today’s exercise saw the disinfection of schools such as Kumasi academy, KNUST Senior High School, Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School among others.

Speaking to Citi News, the Acting Public Relations Manager for Zoomlion Ghana Limited in the Ashanti region, Maxwell Osei Antwi noted that they believe the exercise will help in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“Basically we are doing 20 schools for today. Currently, we are at Kumasi Academy, some are at Osei Tutu secondary school, KNUST secondary school and there are others at Armed Forces Sec-Tech, Ejisu Sec-Tech and others. We are doing the dormitories, dining halls, classrooms, kitchen and areas that we think can have insects around. We are doing the compounds as well with the chlorine, the one that we used for the market exercises. With the schools disinfected, the fight against coronavirus is progressing.”

A total of 134 public and 53 private Senior High Schools, as well as, three Special Schools in the region would be fumigated.

Government indicated that the ongoing exercise to disinfect Senior High Schools in the country is targeted at ridding buildings and facilities of rodents, bedbugs and other insects.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited is set to fumigate all second-cycle educational institutions in the country.

Authorities say they are taking advantage of the absence of students to carry out the exercise at the various schools.

More than 400 schools, including the Special Schools, across the country, have been targeted for fumigation in order to disinfect the facilities of harmful bacteria.

