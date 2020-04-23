Dr. Bawumia Extols National Chief Imam; Describes Him As A Rare National Asset

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has paid glowing tribute to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu on the occasion of his 101st birthday.

Sheikh Sharubutu turned 101 on Thursday, and the Vice President paid him a surprise visit at his residence on behalf of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, and on his own behalf.

Speaking during the visit, the Vice President said Sheikh Sharubutu has contributed immensely to the development of the country and described him as a national asset.

"The Chief Imam is a national asset. He is a rare national asset," Dr. Bawumia said.

"What he has done and continues to do for this country is incalculable.

He is a major force of the peace and stability that we are witnessing and enjoying in this country."

"The tolerance that he has exhibited between Muslim community, Christian community, and other religions is really exemplary and remarkable."

Dr. Bawumia added that Ghana has to be thankful to God for a gift like the Chief Imam and also prayed for God to continue to grant the National Chief Imam good life and long life.

"On such a day, we have to be thankful to God for his life and continue to pray for his life.

"What we are witnessing today; it isn't normal that you will get to 100, let alone 101 and still be looking as healthy as he is. So God has blessed him."

"And by God blessing him, God has blessed Ghana because it is God's gift to Ghana and we continue to pray for his long life so that we will continue to shower his blessings on all of us."

"We are here very simply to pay our respect and wish him a happy birthday."

The Vice President presented three symbolic birthday cakes to the Chief Imam on behalf of the President, himself, and the government.

Responding, the National Chief Imam expressed appreciation to the President and the Vice President for their continuous support and warm gesture.

He prayed to God to continue to grant them good health and wisdom to enable them to steer the affairs of the country well.

The Vice President was accompanied by the Deputy Minister for Water and Sanitation and MP for the area, Hon. Patrick Boamah and Deputy Minister at the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Henry Quartey.