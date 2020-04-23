Covid-19: Check Districts With Confirmed Cases By News Desk Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Listen to articleGhana's case count of the novel coronavirus currently stands at 1154.Nine out of the number have died while over 100 have recovered.Most of the cases are in Accra, Ghana’s capital city.Authorities of the city have therefore made the wearing of facemasks mandatory for residents.Below are details of the case locations in Accra---Starrfm.com CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
