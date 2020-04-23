ModernGhanalogo

23.04.2020 Headlines

Covid-19: Check Districts With Confirmed Cases

By News Desk
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Ghana's case count of the novel coronavirus currently stands at 1154.

Nine out of the number have died while over 100 have recovered.

Most of the cases are in Accra, Ghana’s capital city.

Authorities of the city have therefore made the wearing of facemasks mandatory for residents.

Below are details of the case locations in Accra

---Starrfm.com
