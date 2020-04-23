Sophia Akuffo Assures Fairness In Distribution Of COVID-19 Funds, Items

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has assured the nation that the COVID-19 public trust fund will be transparent and accountable in the disbursement.

So far, the trust says it has accrued a total of about GHS34 million and is expecting much more in the coming days.

The 13-member board inaugurated by President Akufo-Addo to solicit support and funding from both the private and public sectors, on Wednesday, 22 April 2020, donated Personal Protective Equipment and an ambulance, among others, to the Ga East Municipal Hospital, the largest COVID-19 isolation centre in the country.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the event, the ex-CJ, who is the Chairperson of the board of trustees of the COVID-19 Public Trust Fund, outlined a broad plan on which the trust fund intends to utilise the funds it has received to the benefit of all Ghanaians.

She said: "I want to assure the public of our commitment to the job that we have been sent to do and we'll make sure that all the distributions will be made in accordance with the statutes."

She noted that once institutions are satisfied, markets across the country will be provided with more Veronica buckets, sanitisers and so on.

"We want to make sure the resources reach the regions as widely as possible," she added.

