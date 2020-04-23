St John’s Hospital & Fertility Centre Donates Towards Fight Against COVID-19

In the bid to support the fight against the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, St John’s Hospital and Fertility Centre, a private health facility in Accra, has presented a cheque for GH¢20,000 to the Sekyere East District Health Directorate in the Ashanti Region.

The money meant was to among others assist the District Health Directorate in contact tracing and samples’ collection for testing, and procurement of medical supplies for facilities such as Effiduase Government Hospital and Ahmadiyya Hospital at Asokore.

Presenting the cheque at Effiduase, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, Founder of St John’s Hospital and Fertility Centre said the gesture demonstrates the commitment of the Board and Management of the facility to support the government contain and manage the pandemic in the country.

He said as the district recorded its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on April9, “it is imperative to offer morale and community support to the frontline health workers to motivate them give out their utmost best.”

Dr. Ayew Afriye who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effiduase-Asokore urged the district health authorities to make judicious use of the widow’s mite donation.

“This is the time that well-to-do citizens of the district have to stand up and be counted in the battle against COVID-19. If our families and communities are free from the virus, we all will have our peace of mind to carry on with our daily endeavours,” the MP appealed.

Dr. Ayew Afriye also advised the general public to strictly adhere to the precautionary protocols such as social distancing, periodic hand washing and sanitizing as well as wearing of nose mask when moving out to prevent infection from droplets.

The Sekyere East District Health Director, Dr. Justice Ofori Amoah, who received the GH¢20,000 cheque described the gesture as “handy and timely” in the most difficult period of healthcare delivery in the district and the country as a whole.

He thanked the Board and Management of St John’s Hospital and Fertility Centre for their kind support and appealed to corporate Ghana and individuals to emulate the example.