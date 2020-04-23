COVID-19: 'No Face Mask, No Entry' Campaign Declared In Accra

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has launched operation ‘No Face Mask, No Entry’ Campaign as it intensifies its effort in the fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the Region.

The directive is one of many measures REGSEC has agreed on to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease in the West African country.

At its emergency meeting held on Wednesday, 22nd April 2020, to ensure compliance with the President’s directive on social distancing and wearing of face masks, the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) agreed on the following:

“Mandatory wearing of face masks in the Greater Accra Region by the general public. Education/sensitization on face mask-wearing, social and physical distancing by the various MMDAs in their respective jurisdictions”, a statement from the office of the Regional Co-ordinating Council of the Greater Accra Region has disclosed.

It adds, “Notice of ‘No Face Mask, No Entry’ should be visibly displayed at vantage points including offices, lorry stations, shops, markets, malls, banks, pharmacies, among others”.

With the enforcement of these directives taking immediate effect, commercial drivers have also been charged to ensure passengers are wearing their nose masks before they allow them to board their vehicles.

Read the full statement on the matter below: