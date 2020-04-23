Covid-19: Suame Market Goes Double-Track To Enforce Social Distancing

Plans are underway for the introduction of a double-track trading system in major market in the Suame Municipality in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The latest directive is among the plans of the Suame Municipal Assembly to help prevent congestion and also boost social distancing in the busy market as the country continues to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Per this directive, which would be rolled out in the coming days, the traders would be divided into two or more groups so they could trade in turns at the market.

Dr. Bobie Osei Boahen, the Suame Municipal Assembly Chief Executive, disclosed that he was not impressed about the congestion in the market.

According to him, the social distancing and other protocols suggested by health experts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 were not being respected by traders and their patrons.

Dr. Bobie stated that the assembly had therefore decided to introduce the double-track trading system not as punishment for the traders but rather to help protect them from the disease.

“There was an invasion on the Suame Market the very day that the partial lockdown was lifted and the rush to trade in the market posed danger to the people. Upon realizing the congestion in the market and the danger that it posed to traders and shoppers, we decided to introduce a rotational system there,” he said.

“The traders will be given special cards of different colours with their names and pictures so they will be trading in turns to stop congestion,” he told journalists.

The Suame MCE said the new directive “is because traders are difficult to control and it is to help ensure social distancing and other health protocols in the market.”

---Daily Guide